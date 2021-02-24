Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $86.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Snap stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

