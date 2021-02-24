Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

