SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.06.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $295.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.74 and its 200 day moving average is $268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,650,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,649,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

