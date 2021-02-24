Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $44.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $69.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 236,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

