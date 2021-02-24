South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Shares Down 9.8%

South Star Mining Corp. (CVE:STS) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 558,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 213,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of South Star Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.53 to C$0.52 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$11.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

South Star Mining Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

