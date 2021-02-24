Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Sells $156,977.52 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBSI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

