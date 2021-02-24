SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), but opened at GBX 11 ($0.14). SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.14), with a volume of 75,936 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

About SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

