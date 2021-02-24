SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Up 9.5%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.84. 283,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 515,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

