SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.03

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 20247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 466,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 124,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

