SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.45

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,182,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,047,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

