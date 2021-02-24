SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.95

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 17948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDY. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,714,000.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

