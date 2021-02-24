SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.06

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.06 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 261134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

