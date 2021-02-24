Spectrum Hits One Day Volume of $2,917.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $21,248.67 and approximately $2,917.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00358485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

