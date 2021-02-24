Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SPR traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.