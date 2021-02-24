Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report $125.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.68 million to $128.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $121.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $512.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $535.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $546.29 million, with estimates ranging from $499.40 million to $587.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,254,000 after purchasing an additional 183,652 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

