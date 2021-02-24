Sport and Leisure (SNL) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $66.55 million and $133,577.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00236442 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

