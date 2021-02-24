Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50% Mr. Cooper Group 8.17% 32.79% 3.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sprott presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.54%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $27.14, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 11.88 $10.20 million $0.04 842.25 Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.51 $274.00 million $3.80 8.11

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Sprott on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

