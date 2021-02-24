Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Up 8%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)’s share price was up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 251,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 105,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $930.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprott by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.