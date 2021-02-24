Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.25 million and a PE ratio of 44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

