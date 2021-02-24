Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprout Social updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.4–0.37 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

Shares of SPT traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

