SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get SPX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.