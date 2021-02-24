SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s prime product candidate consist SQZ-PBMC-HPV which is in clinical stage. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is based In Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQZ. BTIG Research started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SQZ opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

