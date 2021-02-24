St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,054.74

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,054.74 ($13.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,237 ($16.16). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09), with a volume of 614,568 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on STJ shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,188.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,054.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.