Stacks Market Cap Achieves $861.91 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $861.91 million and approximately $179.84 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

