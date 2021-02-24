Stacy J. Kanter Acquires 6,500 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $571.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.