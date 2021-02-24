STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

STAG opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

