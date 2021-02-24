Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,010 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

