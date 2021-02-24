Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $335.73 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

