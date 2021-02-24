Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $592.60 million, a PE ratio of 129.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

