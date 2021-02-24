Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 295.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

FSS opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

