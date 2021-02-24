Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Griffon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

