Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $178.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

