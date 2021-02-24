State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Trading Up 6.7%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.11. 111,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 54,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on STFC shares. TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $793.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.19.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $212,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.