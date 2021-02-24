State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 456 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

