State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

