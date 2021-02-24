State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,309 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock worth $240,080,003 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,287.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.