State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

