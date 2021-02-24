State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.99 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

