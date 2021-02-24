State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 79,389 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Renasant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Renasant by 365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Renasant news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,616,665. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

