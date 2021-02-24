State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,307,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,795,759. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

