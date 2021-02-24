State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

