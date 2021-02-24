State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Perspecta worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

