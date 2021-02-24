State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $54.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.