State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,243 shares of the software’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,076,103.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $899,918.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,009 shares of company stock worth $19,966,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

