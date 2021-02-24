State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,394 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

