State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 464,262 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,262 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $129,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. 170,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

