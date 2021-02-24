State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,822,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,691 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $253,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.42. 265,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

