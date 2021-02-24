State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 15,812 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.02. 50,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

