State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 102,875 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VEON were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.