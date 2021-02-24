State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 87,869 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 108,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

